Venezuela counts on longstanding cooperation with Russia

"My main feeling <…> is contentment by the work that has been done," Nicolas Maduro said. "Congratulations on the achievements that have been made. The agreements that were signed consolidate our path of unity and cooperation until 2030 and beyond."

"We are contemplating [cooperation] not just until 2030, but also for the two decades that will follow," he added, according to TASS.

The Russian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, arrived in Caracas on Thursday. After the meeting with the Venezuelan leader, the sides signed a number of documents, including the outline of key cooperation areas until 2030 and cooperation on agreement in science and technologies.

Chernyshenko will also take part in the ceremony marking the beginning of the final stage of work prior to the start of large-scale production of insulin medication within the framework of the Geropharm Russian technology transfer project and will visit the Center for Open Education in Russian and Russian language teaching.

