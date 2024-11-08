Iraqi Resistance group launches new attack on Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out a drone attack on a "vital target" in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories on Friday.

The Iraq-based Resistance group carried out four drone attacks on "vital targets" in Israel on Friday, three of which were in the south of occupied Palestine and one in the Golan Heights, Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

