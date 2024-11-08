Israeli parliament approves new foreign, war ministers: Media

The Ynet news portal reported that the parliamentary session began immediately after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decree to sack previous War Minister Yoav Gallant came into force.

The parliament gave its approval to the reshuffle after signing a coalition agreement with Saar’s party.

A total of 58 members of parliament voted in favor. The opposition abstained from the vote.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced his decision to dismiss Gallant as war minister and appoint Foreign Minister Israel Katz to replace him. He also said that he had offered Gideon Saar, a minister without a portfolio, to take the position of foreign minister. The premier’s decree came into force 48 hours after Gallant was formally notified, on the evening on November 7.

SD/