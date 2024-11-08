True Promise operations revealed Iran's defense power

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

Iran's political authority and regional and extra-regional position are revealed to everyone today, he said.

Referring to the situation in the West Asia region, he hailed martyr Nasrallah's efforts in empowering Hezbollah.

The US position in West Asia is clearly deteriorating, hence the decline of America's power will be the end of its influence and geopolitical position in the region, he added.

