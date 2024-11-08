  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2024, 1:46 PM

True Promise operations revealed Iran's defense power

True Promise operations revealed Iran's defense power

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Provisional Leader of Tehran Friday Prayers says that Iran showed its defense and deterrence power in the True Promise operations against the Israeli regime.

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

Iran's political authority and regional and extra-regional position are revealed to everyone today, he said.

Referring to the situation in the West Asia region, he hailed martyr Nasrallah's efforts in empowering Hezbollah.

The US position in West Asia is clearly deteriorating, hence the decline of America's power will be the end of its influence and geopolitical position in the region, he added.

MP/6281878

News ID 224155

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News