Op. True Promise II showed only small fraction of Iran power

Addressing a gathering of directors of public relations departments at various IRGC units and members of the press in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami stressed the Axis of Resistance's power in the face of the Israeli regime and its Western supporters, PressTV reported.

Pointing to recent developments, including Iran's retaliatory missile operation against Israel on October 1, Salami said, "The potential defeat of the Zionist regime is very close to becoming a reality."

Operation True Promise II, he maintained, not only demonstrated a "portion" of the overwhelming power of Iranian missiles but also proved that Iran supported the Resistance even in difficult conditions.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’s chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

“In the course of Operation True Promise II, we even attacked the Zionists’ base at Netzarim in the heart of Gaza… What matters is that all these territories are Muslim lands even if they might have been besieged by belligerent powers, and recognized by certain mercenary states,” Salami said.

Noting that 98% of the regime’s economy is seaborne, the commander said attacks on Israeli ports and instability of the Mediterranean Sea would result in the collapse of the regime.

“America's records show its support for the survival of its vassal regimes has always been belated and insufficient. History has proven such a fact. The present-day fact is that the Israeli military is now a drained force. Its officials are depressed, its economy is in tatters and the US is managing everything. On the other hand, Islamic Iran is invincible and no one can defeat it,” Salami said.

He stated that the enemies have utilized all capabilities at their disposal, while Iran has employed only a minimal amount of its capacities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami pointed to the US presidential election and said the polls showed that the Resistance in Gaza is "even capable of changing a warmongering American administration."

He said while US Democrats fully supported the Israeli genocide war in Gaza, American voters decided not to cast their ballots for those who "armed the Zionists' killing machine."

Now the only change before the new US statesmen is scaling down aid to Israel, Salami stressed, adding that Washington knows that the expansion of war will only further harm its credibility, power, and interests.

