Iran marks birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab

The Fifth of Jamadi-Ul-Awal marks the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab (SA) who was the daughter of Hazrat Ali (AS), the first Shia imam, and granddaughter of Hazrat Muhammad (S).

She is celebrated by Muslims as having valiantly and successfully defended the life of the lone surviving male member of the family of Imam Hussein (AS), the fourth Shia Imam Zayn al-Abidin (AS), after the battle of Karbala.

This day is also called the Nurses Day in Iran to pay tribute to nurses for all their efforts.

Zainab (SA), who had personally witnessed the martyrdom of her brother Imam Hussein (SA), her other brothers and nephews, her sons Mohammad and Awn, as well as other victims, assumed the task of delivering the message of the martyrs to the people of the time and to the generation to come.

Zainab was duty-bound to prevent the Karbala Revolution from being distorted as a result of the deceitful and poisonous propaganda of the ruling system.



Even though Hazrat Zainab was in captivity along with other family members of the martyrs, spiritual pressures and the heavy duty of taking charge of the morning children of the martyrs did not preclude her from enlightening the minds of the people and bringing the realities into the open.

Islamic history books have repeatedly referred to 3 ardent and fervent speeches delivered by Zainab (AS) in three vital areas (Kufah, the Palace of Ibn Ziyad, and the Court of Yazid).

The Repercussions and Influence of the Heroic and Turbulent Sermons of Zainab (SA) Let us evaluate the power and freedom Islam vests in women by paying due regard to one of Zainab's praiseworthy speeches.



Heading a caravan of captives, Zainab (SA) entered Kufah which was for five years the center of her father's reign.

The situation of the city had completely changed as it was filled with military and disciplinary forces, as the people were appalled and horrified, and Zainab too was tired and in mourning!

A group of people who bore enmity with the Members of the Household of the Prophet (S) became jubilant upon seeing the captives and started dancing and capering around.

Her strong upbringing, piety, and nobility ensured she was not weak in the face of adversity. Therefore, after Imam Hussein was mercilessly martyred, she became the pillar for the other women and children. She, therefore, serves as an example of steadfastness, courage, humility, and strength for all of us.

Hazrat Zaynab condemned Yazid and many of his actions, specifically focusing on his treatment of the household of Muhammad in a sermon that is very eloquent and reminiscent of the work in the Quran's exegesis.

The following is an excerpt of the sermon Hazrat Zaynab gave in the courtyard of Yazid’s palace in Damascus after they were brought as prisoners:

“Whatever you consider today, as a bounty would turn into reparation for tomorrow, whatever you have sent in advance would be received by you. Allah does not like oppression toward his servants. I complained to Him and put my trust in Him; thus whatever deceit you want to practice, go ahead and do it; whatever endeavors and efforts you can make, try them. By Allah you would never be able to remove our remembrance from the hearts [of the believers], nor would you ever be able to destroy our revelations; you would never reach our splendor and majesty; you would never be able to wash this ugly spot of tyranny from your [dress]; your opinion and suggestions are invalid and unstable. The duration of your reign is very short, and your assembly would soon be scattered; on that day when the heavenly crier would announce: ‘Praise be upon the Lord of the Worlds, and are beginning- with prosperity and salvation- and our end with martyrdom and blessing. I beseech the Almighty to bestow upon them [Imam Hussein, his family (PBUH), and his loyal companions] His best recompense and may [He] increase their rewards. O You, Who is just and righteous toward us, and who is the most compassionate among all the compassionate ones, we put our trust only upon you.”

After being released from prison, Hazrat Zaynab (SA) asked her nephew, Imam Zain al-Abideen (AS), son of Imam Hussein (AS), to tell Yazid son of Muawiyah to empty a house and return their belongings, with the heads of the martyred.

She stayed in the house for seven days, mourning for the martyred along with the rest of the imprisoned women, and the women of Damascus. She was the first one to offer condolence to the fourth Imam Zain al-Abideen (AS) on the martyrdom of his father.

She then traveled to Karbala and mourned at the grave of Imam Hussein (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala.

Hazrat Zaynab (SA) lived about one year after the torturous trials she had to bear. She withstood the impossible ordeal and carried out spreading the news everywhere, most successfully. It is claimed that she died in Syria, at the age of 57 in the year 62 AH. Her holy shrine, Zaynabieh is located in the present country of Syria or to some other beliefs, in Egypt and nowadays many of the Shias visit it.

The message bearer of Karbala passed away on the 14th of Rajab of 62 A.H. in Damascus at the age of 56. Her eternal resting abode in Damascus has now become a shrine for those who are fond of her.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour