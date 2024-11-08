  1. Politics
EU’s Borrell to travel to Ukraine in upcoming days

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – EU High Representative Josep Borrell intends to visit Ukraine in the upcoming days to discuss the provision of aid to Kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities, he said upon arriving at the informal EU Summit in Budapest.

"I want to go to Ukraine in the upcoming days to discuss with the authorities how we can continue supporting them because we must continue to help," Borrell said.

According to the official, the EU must help Ukraine, regardless of what is happening in the United States, TASS reported.

"Whatever happens, we must adhere to our commitments before Ukraine. Ukraine must be at the table, not on the menu. If you are not an actor, then others will be playing for you. Whatever happens in the United States, we have our own interests and values," he said.

