Hezbollah strikes Israeli naval base near Haifa

The movement said the strike came "in response to the attacks and massacres committed by the Israeli enemy."

Also on Friday, Hezbollah said it targeted Ramat David airbase southeast of Haifa with a barrage of missiles.

Another barrage of missiles targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement in the northern part of the occupied territories this morning, according to Hezbollah.

Three, including a paramedic, were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes came as Israel continues to conduct attacks on various areas of Lebanon, including Harbata Village in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, and Shebaa, Kfar Melki, Kfar Hatta, Kfar Dajjal, Shehabiye, and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

MNA/PressTV