No difference to Iran who won in recent US elections

Pezeshkian made the remarks in Tehran on Thursday, when he noted that it makes no difference to Iran who won the Tuesday presidential elections.

Iranians rely on their internal power, he said, praising the Iranian nation for choosing the path of dignity.

Iran has no limited view of developing its relations with other countries, he pointed out.

The expansion of ties with Islamic and neighboring countries is one of Iran's top priorities, he further stressed.

The President further called for unity and integration among Islamic countries.

Pezeshkian continued to note that "If all the countries had been brothers and united, the Zionist regime would not have dared to commit crimes against the oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese people."

MNA