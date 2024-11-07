Iran, Pakistan have enhanced coordination against terrorism

Brigadier General Qureishi pointed to the religious, cultural, and linguistic commonalities between the two countries and said, "We have good relations with Pakistan at various levels and have always had closer cooperation with Pakistani officials in the fields of defense and security. The purpose of this visit (to Islamabad) is to develop and strengthen relations between the two countries in these areas."

Emphasizing the joint measures taken between Iran and Pakistan to confront terrorist groups, he stated, "Our coordination is at a high level and the two countries are fighting terrorist threats with good cohesion. With the continuation of this cooperation, the borders of the two countries will become more secure and stable, so that both countries can benefit from this stability."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qureishi referred to the importance of Pakistan International Exhibition, which will be held in Karachi next week, and said that this event is an opportunity to strengthen defense, industrial and technological cooperation between the two countries and can explores news avenues for defense and technological cooperation.

It is hoped that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in scientific and industrial fields will contribute to the sustainable development and strengthen the regional security, he added.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Brigadier General Hojjatollah Quresihi arrived in Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Thursday to meet with senior Pakistani defense and military officials in order to boost cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Upon his arrival in Pakistan, he and his accompanying delegation were received and welcomed by Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri-Moghaddam and the country’s military attaché to Pakistan Colonel Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi.

Strengthening the bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the security and border areas and also exchanging the military-educational delegations were the main goals of the trip.

