Iran, Sudan agree to expand economic ties

The Sudanese minister visited Tehran at the head of an economic delegation.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the re-establishment of political relations between the two countries and hoped that this new phase of relations would lead to the development and flourishing of economic and trade ties.

The Sudanese minister highlighted advantages such as the existence of fertile land in Sudan for agricultural products, including oilseeds, sesame, peanuts, and livestock farming, as well as rich underground resources.

He further announced the willingness of the Sudanese government and people to develop economic relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

