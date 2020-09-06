Indian defense min. hails fruitful talk with Iranian minister

In a tweet on Sunday, Rajnath Singh wrote, "Had a very fruitful meeting with Iranian defence minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran."

"We discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan and the issues of bilateral cooperation," he added.

His tweet came after his meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Sunday morning.

Indian Defense Minister's visit to Tehran is made after his visit to Moscow.

This is the first visit of a high-ranking Indian official to Iran since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, wherein the duo discussed strengthening defense and strategic cooperation between both the two countries, said Defense Ministry.

