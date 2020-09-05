Singh's visit to Tehran positive development: Indian analyst

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh informed in a tweet on Saturday that he is on his way to Tehran to hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defense Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatamim" he tweeted.

As reported he will arrive in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

On the significance of his visit to Iran, Indian security expert and analyst, retired Major General Harsha Kakar told Mehr News agency, "Iran has always been a good friend of India despite hiccups due to US sanctions."

He added, Rajnath Singh is a very senior minister in the current govt. His move to Tehran is to confirm Indian intentions to fulfill its commitments to Iran and assure it of all support."

Harsha Kakar noted, "This is a positive development."

Interview by Payman Yazdani