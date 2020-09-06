Iranian, Indian defense ministers hold meeting in Tehran

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the regional, bilateral and international issues.

Indian Defense Minister's visit to Tehran is made after his visit to Moscow.

This is the first visit of a high-ranking Indian official to Iran since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, wherein the duo discussed strengthening defense and strategic cooperation between both the two countries, said Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that the meeting coincided with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian and Russia navies off Straits of Malacca over the next two days, adding that Singh noted that these exercises demonstrated the common interests of both countries in maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

