Indian defense min. to embark for Tehran

"Leaving Moscow for Tehran. I shall be meeting the Defense Minister of Iran, Brigadier General Amir Hatamim" he tweeted.

As reported he will arrive in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

His trip to Tehran is made after his visit to Moscow.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, wherein the duo discussed about strengthening defense and strategic cooperation between both the two countries, said Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that meeting coincided with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by Indian and Russia navies off Straits of Malacca over next two days, adding that Singh noted that these exercises demonstrated common interests of both countries in maritime security in Indian Ocean Region.

