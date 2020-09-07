No change in Iran's policy towards US: FM spokesperson

Speaking in his weekly presser, he pointed to the visit of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to Iran on Saturday Sept. 5 and stated, “Swiss foreign minister met and held high-profile talks with senior Iranian officials for broadening and enhancing bilateral talks.”

Turning to the amicable and friendly relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland, Khatibzadeh added, “Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Switzerland as the country represents US Interests Section in Iran as well as safeguarding Iran’s interests in Canada.”

Swiss foreign minister’s visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran has nothing to do with Iran-US relations, he said, reiterating, “Iran’s foreign policy towards the United States has not changed.”

The United States is trying to create obstacle ahead of transferring money in Swiss financial channel and Iran is very pessimistic about US malicious intentions but the Swiss government has always acted in good faith with honesty and transparency in launching this financial channel, he added.

He reiterated, "It is obvious that our policies towards the United States have not changed and the United States is still practicing its bullying behavior over other countries and has committed economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and has no shame to say publicly that it is making all its effort to bring Iranians to their knees.”

As long as the US government does not change its behavior, Iran’s policy towards the United States will not change, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh said that Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will make a short visit to Iran on his way to Russia for participating in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. The Indian minister will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, he added.

