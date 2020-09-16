Tehran,Geneva discuss boosting coop. via joint museums

Mohammad Hassan Talebian, the Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts met and held talks with Swiss Ambassador in Tehran, Markus Leitner, and Thomas Widmer, the First Secretary at the Embassy of Switzerland in Iran.

During this meeting, the two sides agreed that Iran and Switzerland expand their cooperation in terms of holding joint museum exhibitions and tourist tours between the two countries, as well as supporting the intellectual property of Iranian traditional arts.

Registering 711 museums, 4,000 private collections, and a variety of historical and cultural monuments, Iran has been cooperating with France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Armenia in holding joint exhibitions before the coronavirus pandemic, Talebian said and added, “Also, Iran can cooperate with Switzerland in holding museum exhibitions and even creating museums."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the Trans-Iranian Railway, which extends from the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea that has recently been sent to the World Heritage Committee, underling, “Several engineers from Switzerland and other countries have played a significant role in the construction of the railway.”

The Swiss ambassador, for his part, hailed Iran’s rich culture, diversity of tourist attractions, a large number of public and private museums.

Stressing the need to support the intellectual property of Iranian traditional arts, the envoy expressed his country’s readiness for cooperation on joint exhibitions.

During a visit to Isfahan Province of Iran, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis underlined the need for developing scientific and tourism relations with Iran.

On September 5, Cassis arrived in Isfahan, where he visited historical and cultural monuments and held talks with university chancellors and professors, as well as the Isfahan Governor General Abbas Rezaee.

