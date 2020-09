The short film, directed by Javad Ganji, will vie at the Best Short Film category during the event which is held in the city of Afrin in Rojava region.

Tumor is a minimalist film that takes a new look at women's rights in societies around the world.

Afrin International Short Film Festival focuses on works by filmmakers from 150 countries around the world on topics such as peace, human rights and the rights of women and children.

MR/5014136