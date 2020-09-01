Iranian short film 'Doubt' to vie at two intl. Film Festivals

The short film "Doubt" written and directed by Ali Tasdighi has been accepted at the 14th Bali International Film Festival which is one of the oldest and largest annual festivals in Indonesia.

"Doubt" narrates the story of life-changing decisions. Pejman Jamshidi, Niloufar Koukhani, and Shahram Shariat star in the film.

Bali International Film Festival is held every year in September, however, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the event is scheduled to be staged in May 2021.

The short film will also be screened at another International Film Festival from September 3 to 5 in Lansing, Michigan.

FA/5012940