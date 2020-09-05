Schools in Hamedan start education year amid pandemic

HAMEDAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Along with other Iranian provinces, the western province of Hamedan started the new education year on Saturday taking into account the special considerations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order for students to keep in touch with their studies under the pandemic, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application on April 9, called SHAD, providing students with distance learning programs. The App is to be used during the current school year as well.