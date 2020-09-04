Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 873,000

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 26,475,568 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 873,285 and recoveries amounting to 18,665,737.

With 6,335,244 cases and 191,058 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 4,046,150 infections and 124,729 deaths.

India has registered 3,936,747 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 68,569 people have died.

There are now more than 1,009,995 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 17,528 people have died.

It is followed by Peru (670,145), Colombia (641,574), South Africa (633,015), Mexico (616,894), Spain (488,513) Argentina (451,198), and Chile (416,501) in terms of infection.

FA