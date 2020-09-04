  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 4, 2020, 12:28 PM

Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 873,000

Global COVID-19 fatalities pass 873,000

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 26.4 million with the deaths passing 873,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 26,475,568 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 873,285 and recoveries amounting to 18,665,737.

With 6,335,244 cases and 191,058 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 4,046,150 infections and 124,729 deaths.

India has registered 3,936,747 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 68,569 people have died.

There are now more than 1,009,995 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 17,528 people have died.

It is followed by Peru (670,145), Colombia (641,574), South Africa (633,015), Mexico (616,894), Spain (488,513) Argentina (451,198), and Chile (416,501) in terms of infection.

FA

News Code 163077

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News