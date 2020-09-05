  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2020, 11:34 AM

Enemies try to shut down Iran due to coronavirus: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the enemies wanted to shut down Iran under the pretext of this disease.

Speaking on ُSaturday at the meeting of the heads of the committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, President Rouhani said, "Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, our enemies tried to shut down the country under the pretext of this disease."

"Foreign media reported that the Iranian government did not value the lives of the people at all," he added.

"They wanted to take the country into crisis and shut everything down," he noted.

You are replying to: .
