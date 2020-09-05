Enemies try to shut down Iran due to coronavirus: Rouhani

Speaking on ُSaturday at the meeting of the heads of the committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, President Rouhani said, "Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, our enemies tried to shut down the country under the pretext of this disease."

"Foreign media reported that the Iranian government did not value the lives of the people at all," he added.

"They wanted to take the country into crisis and shut everything down," he noted.

