1200 works received in 1 section of Resistance film fest.

According to the festival’s Public Relations and Information Center, in the national category, 130 short documentaries, 14 long documentaries, 100 short narrative films, 41 animations, 39 video clips and 13 motion graphics have been received by the festival’s secretariat.

In the international category, 7 feature films, 564 short films, 37 long documentaries, 154 short documentaries, 78 animations, 56 video clips, and 26 film scripts have been submitted to the Defenders of Health section.

The festival comprises of five sections namely "Defenders of Health," "Main Competition," "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section," "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense," and "Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition".

The festival’s focus is on various themes including double standards in western human rights approach, soft war and infiltration of the global imperialism in the different domains, media and cyberspace (threats and opportunities), threats posed by global imperialism and terrorism, the resistance of the people in Palestine, Yemen, India, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Bahrain, Kashmir, Bosnia, etc., combatants without borders, Islamic Awakening, resistance prominent martyr, and health defenders (global gratitude for COVID-19 healthcare workers).

The 16th Resistance International Film Festival will be held in two different periods. The first round of the festival will mark the Sacred Defense Week (September 21–27), and the second round is slated to mark the Basij week (November 21–27).

