'Branded' to go on screen at Girona Film Festival in Spain

The synopsis of 'Branded' reads, "Hafiz decides to cross the Afghanistan's border to save his wife and young daughter."

The cast includes Ghasem Alizadeh, Akbar Akbarzadeh, Nabi Mousavi, Darya Tajik.

Girona Film Festival is an international congress of talent. 32 years of tradition, Girona Festival is an event where artists unveil their work, debated film, make market contacts without forgetting the festival with a variety of shows and music. It has become a renowned event to present new talent of the moment, reaching 130 countries are participating.

The event will be held on 29 Sep.- 3 Oct. 2020 in Girona City, Catalonia.

