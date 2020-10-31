Iran 'Careless Crime' actor to be honored at Italian festival

Babak Karimi will be awarded the Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th edition of the Med Film Festival in Italy for his act in the Iranian film Careless Crime.

The Iranian actor and film editor has gone to Italy to receive the award at this Italian festival which will take place on 9-15 December 2020.

According to the text written in honor of Babak Karimi in the festival catalog, he has been described as a connecting point among the Mediterranean cultures.

As a person who spent his childhood between Rome and Tehran, he has worked with great contemporary directors, such as Peter Greene, Gianni Amelio, Marco Bellucci, the Taviani brothers as well as renowned Iranian director Abbass Kiarostami.

Being directed by Shahram Mokri, today, the Iranian “Careless Crime” will be screened at Tokyo Filmex in Japan.

The film, also, been accepted into the 2020 edition of the Viennale Film Festival in Austria.

