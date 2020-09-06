  1. Technology
Sep 6, 2020, 6:30 PM

Yasuj Uni. to sign agreements with Austrian counterparts

Yasuj Uni. to sign agreements with Austrian counterparts

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Yasuj University President Ahmad Oryan said on Sunday that the university is to sign cooperation agreements with its Austrian counterparts.

As he informed, the cultural attache of the Austrian embassy in Tehran is to make trip to Yasuj in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in a bid to expand international ties of this university.

He said that during this trip, a memorandum of understanding will be concluded in order to launch joint academic majors, exchange professors and students, and create one-year and short-term study opportunities for faculty members and doctoral students.

Also, holding scientific seminars, defining joint research projects and conducting postdoc research between Yasuj and Austrian universities will be discussed, Oryan added.

Efforts are being made to establish scientific and cultural ties between Yasouj University and Austrian counterparts, he underlined.
Back in early August, Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Schulz announced that according to the decision of the Iranian and Austrian authorities, the relations between the two countries will continue in a structured and systematic manner.

HJ/5016906

News Code 163166

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News