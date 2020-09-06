Yasuj Uni. to sign agreements with Austrian counterparts

As he informed, the cultural attache of the Austrian embassy in Tehran is to make trip to Yasuj in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in a bid to expand international ties of this university.

He said that during this trip, a memorandum of understanding will be concluded in order to launch joint academic majors, exchange professors and students, and create one-year and short-term study opportunities for faculty members and doctoral students.

Also, holding scientific seminars, defining joint research projects and conducting postdoc research between Yasuj and Austrian universities will be discussed, Oryan added.

Efforts are being made to establish scientific and cultural ties between Yasouj University and Austrian counterparts, he underlined. Back in early August, Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Schulz announced that according to the decision of the Iranian and Austrian authorities, the relations between the two countries will continue in a structured and systematic manner.

HJ/5016906