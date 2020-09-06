Yasuj Uni. to sign agreements with Austrian counterparts

As he informed, the cultural attache of the Austrian embassy in Tehran is to make trip to Yasuj in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in a bid to expand international ties of this university.
He said that during this trip, a memorandum of understanding will be concluded in order to launch joint academic majors, exchange professors and students, and create one-year and short-term study opportunities for faculty members and doctoral students.
Also, holding scientific seminars, defining joint research projects and conducting postdoc research between Yasuj and Austrian universities will be discussed, Oryan added.
HJ/5016906
