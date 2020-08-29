Briefing on Iran's daily developments

No space for ‘American milkers’ in new West Asia: advisor

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Amir-Abdollahian noted that the United States will definitely be ousted from the West Asian region. “Brian Hook termed the UAE’s betrayal to Palestine as the new Middle East. Rulers of the White House should be aware that the new Middle East will be formed by the definitive ousting of America from the region,” he wrote in a tweet in Persian on Friday. “The new Middle East is a region free of American milkers,” he added, referring to Trump's description of some Persian Gulf states as 'milk cows'.

Iran urges world to force Israeli regime to join NPT

Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Es'hagh Al Habib said that the international community must force the regime in Tel Aviv to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He made the remarks in a virtual meeting held on the anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) on Thursday.

Iran Health Ministry confirms 2,115 new COVID-19 cases

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 2,115 new COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the country in the 24 hours till Friday. The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari put the total number of infections in Iran at 369,911. She added that 112 people have died of the virus during the Thursday-Friday period which brings the death toll to 21,249.

Foreign students' visas to be issued in Sep.: SAO

According to a statement released by Iran's Students Affairs Organization, visas for foreign students of masters and Ph.D. will be issued from September 6, 2020. The Head of Students Affairs Organization announced on Wednesday that the beginning of the academic year for foreign undergraduate students in Iran is scheduled to be in November 2020. The universities can apply for student visas for these ungraduated students in September 2020, he said.

Zarif trying to simplify law for US officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to recent threats of the United States for imposing sanctions against any country that stands against their snapback measures. “After thrice being rejected by SC, US now threatens "sanctioning anyone & any entity that comes between US" & "its snapback",” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Obviously they don't understand law or UN. Maybe they can grasp this: You divorced the JCPOA in 2018. Your name on the marriage certificate is irrelevant,” he added.

