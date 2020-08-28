China welcomes Iran-IAEA agreement: FM

China welcomed and applauded that the IAEA and Iran reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues after friendly consultations.

IRICA spox: Trade activity in Mehran Border Crossing increases

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Thu. revealed that trade and business activity at Mehran Border Crossing increased to four days a week.

IRCS announces readiness to help flood-hit Afghan people

Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that the body is ready to help flood-stricken people in Afghanistan.

Iran, Turkmenistan stress expanding trade, transit coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan called for broadening and developing trade and transit cooperation.

Germany seeking to impose arms embargo on Iran

Leveling accusations against Iran, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointed to efforts to impose an arms embargo against the Islamic Republic in the future.

Neighboring countries account for 47% of Iran’s exports share

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs said that 47 percent of Iranian products are exported to neighboring countries.

Economic prosperity, govt.’s top priority: Pres. Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that economic boom is the main objective of the government which is being followed up strictly.

COVID-19 claims 117 lives in Iran in 24 hours

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, 117 people infected with the COVID-19 have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

Iran's experts capable of producing modern weapons: Maj. Gen.

A high ranking military commander said that Iran’s defense industry which enjoys ‘committed and expert’ forces “can enhance armed forces power by producing modern weapons.”

Astana guarantor states discuss Syria's developments

Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and Turkey, as the guarantors of the Astana Format, and the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen convened at UN on Wed. to exchange views on the peace process in Syria.

MAH