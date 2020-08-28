Zarif trying to simplify law for US officials

“After thrice being rejected by SC, US now threatens "sanctioning anyone & any entity that comes between US" & "its snapback",” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“Obviously they don't understand law or UN. Maybe they can grasp this: You divorced the JCPOA in 2018. Your name on the marriage certificate is irrelevant,” he added.

On August 14, the 15-member UNSC unanimously rejected a US resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October in line with a landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US is also claiming to still be a JCPOA participant as it has sent a letter to the UN Security Council on activation of a mechanism of the nuclear deal. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that all sanctions will return as of September 20.

This is while the US has officially ended its participation in the JCPOA in May 2018, and has spared no effort to destroy the agreement.

All other JCPOA participants and most of the UNSC members argue that US is no longer a JCPOA participant and hence cannot use its provisions.

MAH/