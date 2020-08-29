China's UNSC stance 'actual rejection of US bullying'

In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said China’s position against the US' request at UNSC was actually the rejection of Washington's unilateral policies.

His comment came after Beijing showed opposition to the US call for a so-called snapback mechanism against Iran at the UN Security Council.

China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in a Twitter message on Friday stated, "The US claimed that whether or not a resolution to continue sanctions relief is introduced, sanctions on Iran will return. 'Full of LIES'. US is no longer a participant to JCPOA, and therefore ineligible to invoke the snapback. 13 UNSC members believe the snapback is not triggered."

An arms embargo imposed on Iran is expected to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – and UNSC Resolution 2231. This is while the United States has begun a campaign to extend the embargo.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously wrote in a Twitter message that after the failure of the Security Council in its mission to maintain peace and security, the United States announced the 30-day return process of all UN sanctions against Iran.

According to Pompeo, the sanctions will return at midnight on September 20.

The United States announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the "Iran nuclear deal" on May 8, 2018.

