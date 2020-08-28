No space for ‘American milkers’ in new West Asia: advisor

“Brian Hook termed the UAE’s betrayal to Palestine as the new Middle East. Rulers of the White House should be aware that the new Middle East will be formed by the definitive ousting of America from the region,” he wrote in a tweet in Persian on Friday.

“The new Middle East is a region free of American milkers,” he added, referring to Trump's description of some Persian Gulf states as 'milk cows'.

The Trump administration has apparently brokered a deal between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates for normalization of ties between the two sides.

Saudi and Emirati leaders have tried in recent years to establish tie with the regime in Tel Aviv, however, their efforts have increased since Trump took office. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are after establishing relations with the Israeli regime before the end of Trump’s presidency.

Palestinian groups, experts, and Muslim nations have condemned the Israeli-Emirati agreement as a ‘stab in the back of Palestine’ and a deal which will only serve the interests of the Trump in November elections and that of Netanyahu.

