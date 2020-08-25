UAE suffering from Stockholm Syndrome: Khaled al-Qaddumi

In the light of the UAE's signing of an agreement to normalize relations with the Zionist regime and on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Mosque arson attack, Mehr News Agency held a special meeting with Nasser Abu Sharif, a representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Khaled al-Qaddumi from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Tehran.

During the meeting, Khaled al-Qaddumi said, "the normalization of relations between the UAE and the Zionist regime is as criminal an act as the arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque. The arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an act of transgression against the symbol of the Islamic and Arab ummah, and those who normalize relations with Israel intend to introduce this aggressor as a friend and justify its many crimes.”

He continued, "It is not befitting for us as human beings to reduce global problems to the level of personal issues. Someone commits a wrong deed. Should we thank him for it? No, I’d tell him he’s crossed the line. The criminal nature of normalizing relations with the Zionist regime and setting fire to the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the same.”

Al-Qaddumi added, "If the Zionist criminal enemy was sure that it would be held accountable and tried for this crime, it would not have even thought of committing the crime. But the immunity of this criminal and the fact that the regime knows there is no one to prosecute it is a highly dangerous issue."

Reviewing the first Camp David Accord signed in 1978

"Let's take a look at the first Camp David Accord in 1978," Al-Qaddumi said. “What did then-Egyptian President Anwar el-Sadat do? He addressed the Israeli parliament on the first day of Eid al-Adha. What do you think of this controversial move? The Arab countries expelled Egypt from the Arab League and relocated its headquarters from Cairo. Just compare the level of Egypt’s crime and the reaction of the Arab countries to it at that time with now.”

"Now though, such a criminal act has become a norm, and instead of expelling the criminal country from the Arab League, we see that the country continues to be a part of this union."

People and countries suffering from Stockholm Syndrome

The representative of the Hamas movement continued, "This is not a funny comedy at all, but a first-hand tragedy. These are people and countries suffering from Stockholm Syndrome (a condition in which hostages develop a psychological alliance with their captors during captivity.)

He went on to add, "The UAE does not want to admit that the Zionist regime is an enemy and a criminal, instead it proclaims its love for this regime. They see this executioner as a savior. Our nations and educated class have a great responsibility in questioning these countries that seek the normalization of relations with Israel. We should not treat this as a joke; As we see in the media. This is what the criminal wants. Nations soon forget everything, but the educated class must take a clear stand on this issue.”

The Hamas representative added, "Anyone who commits a crime against our sanctities must be brought to justice. The era of encroachment on our sanctities must end.”

Don’t associate your wrongdoing with Palestine

Al-Qaddumi said, "Some foreign minister comes and says that we have established relations with the Zionist regime because of Palestine, and this normalization of relations is in the interest of the Palestinian people. This regime has usurped my land and martyred the children of the Palestinian people. How can relations with the regime benefit the Palestinian people? If you want to declare the Islamic Republic of Iran an enemy and the Zionist regime a friend, you are free to do so, but do not tie this ugly and wrong action to the Palestinian cause. This action of yours is not supported by any Palestinian. In our opinion, the Zionist regime is and will remain the enemy. The regime is destined for destruction and deterioration, and whichever country that has established friendly ties with it will join the regime in the wasteland of history."

Palestine is the criterion of the dignity of every person

Al-Qudumi said, “Palestine is the criterion of the status and dignity of every person; that is, whoever supports the Palestinian cause, God will raise his status in this world and the hereafter, and whoever stands against this cause, God will humiliate him in this world and will deliver severe punishment in the hereafter.”

We need an uprising like the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS)

In this regard, Nasser Abu Sharif, a representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, referred to the advent of the month of Muharram and the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS), saying "The revolution of Imam Hussein (AS) was aimed at discarding the culture of resignation that had been enforced on the Islamic and Arab ummah. Even many of his companions did not agree with the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS). The most important issue that we must learn from the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) is the necessity of action against the incompetent ruler who is not elected by the people and does not have the necessary competence to rule over them.”

He added, "The second issue to consider is the resistance against this culture of resignation in the Arab and Islamic Ummah. After 1350 years, the Islamic Revolution of Iran is one of the manifestations of the Husseini revolution. We now need a revolution like the revolution of Imam Hussein (AS). This culture of resignation enforced on us by the United States and the Arab regimes calls for our reconciliation with the Zionist regime, but the Arab nations still believe in the resistance and will continue on this path.”

The Palestinian cause reflects the truth

"Today, the US project is the project of infidels. Regarding the Zionist project, it is mentioned in the Holy Quran that their actions are aimed at seeking supremacy and spreading corruption on earth. Unfortunately, the Arab governments are following the projects of the United States and the Zionist regime. These governments are corrupt without exception and they are trying to spread the corruption to the Ummah and destroy it,” Abu Sharif concluded.

