Israeli regime, UAE to establish spy base in Yemen: report

The base is set to be built on Socotra Island which overlooks the Bab al-Mandad Strait and is the largest landmass in the Yemeni archipelago. A joint Israel-Emirati delegation reportedly arrived at the island "very recently" to examine possible locations for bases. Two sites were allegedly picked for a planned base: the Momi region in the east of the island for the Jamgua Centre and a location in the west for the Katanan Centre, according to Sputnik.

The purpose of the planned bases will be to collect intelligence across the region, particularly from Bab al-Mandab and south of Yemen, along with the Gulf of Eden and the Horn of Africa.

It was noted in the report that Tel Aviv's surveillance centres monitor the actions of Houthi militants in Yemen and Iranian naval movements in the region, also examining sea and air traffic in the southern region of the Red Sea.

Reported cooperation between Israel and the Emirates comes after the two countries announced that they would normalize relations after a deal brokered by the United States. In exchange for establishing ties with Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv is expected to step away from its intentions to extend additional sovereignty over sections of the Palestinian-held West Bank.

MAH/Sputnik