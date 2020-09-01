Markazi province's exports top $300mn in five months

“Markazi exported goods to 80 countries during the period, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, the UAE, Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” Saeed Farrokhi, Markazi province's deputy governor for economic affairs said.

Exports mainly included hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, glass, crystalware fruit juice and potato chips, he added.

According to the official, Markazi province’s imports during the five months under review amounted to $124 million.

China, Turkey, the UAE, India and Taiwan were on top of the list of 43 exporters to the Iranian province during the five-month span, Farrokhi noted.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

The province’s exports topped 1.8 million tons with a value of $977.6 million during the past fiscal year (ended March 19) to witness an 18% increase in terms of volume and a 4% decline in terms of value year-on-year.

