  1. Economy
Sep 1, 2020, 8:00 PM

Markazi province's exports top $300mn in five months

Markazi province's exports top $300mn in five months

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The exports of non-oil commodities from the central Iranian province of Markazi reached $306.53 million during the first five months of the current fiscal (March 20-August 21), a senior official said.

“Markazi exported goods to 80 countries during the period, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, the UAE, Azerbaijan and Pakistan,” Saeed Farrokhi, Markazi province's deputy governor for economic affairs said.

Exports mainly included hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, glass, crystalware fruit juice and potato chips, he added.

According to the official, Markazi province’s imports during the five months under review amounted to $124 million.

China, Turkey, the UAE, India and Taiwan were on top of the list of 43 exporters to the Iranian province during the five-month span, Farrokhi noted.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

The province’s exports topped 1.8 million tons with a value of $977.6 million during the past fiscal year (ended March 19) to witness an 18% increase in terms of volume and a 4% decline in terms of value year-on-year.

MR/IRN84021861

News Code 162969

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News