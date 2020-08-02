Iran’s foreign trade value hit $19.6bn in four months: IRICA

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sat. and put the volume of Iran’s foreign trade in this period at more than 42 million tons.

He also put the proven non-oil export volume, without inclusion of crude oil, fuel oil and kerosene as well as without export from luggage trade, at over 30,285,000 tons, valued at $8.713 billion, showing about 40 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, 11,793,000 tons of products, valued at $10.922 billion, were imported into the country, registering over 24 percent decrease as compared to the same period of last year, he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than 30 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $8.713 billion, in the first four months of the current year, Latifi highlighted.

Iran’s main export target markets in this period included as follows, China with importing 8,469,000 tons of Iranian products, valued at $2.474 billion, followed by Iraq with importing 6,446,000 tons of products, valued at $1.965 billion, United Arab Emirates with importing 4,625,000 tons of products, valued at $4.216 billion, Afghanistan with importing 2,115,000 tons of products, valued at $713 million, IRICA spox added.

