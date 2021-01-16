Iran exports over 93k tons of agricultural products to Iraq

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Rouhollah Gholami the Director-General of Ilam Customs Office said trade and business activities were resumed with Iraq at Mehran International Border after about three and a half months of hiatus at this border caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Trucks carrying Iranian export and commercial goods are monitored daily from Mehran international border to Iraq after carrying out customs formalities he said, adding, “All of these trucks are monitored and inspected seriously before exiting from the border in health and sanitary terms.”

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, health quarantines are currently active at Mehran border, so that health teams are present at the border to screen and monitor infected people and take preventive measures to combat the disease, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the non-oil products exported to neighboring Iraq and added, “About $344 million worth of non-oil products were exported from Mehran Border to Iraq in the first nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22), showing a hike as compared to the same period of last year.”

Construction materials, fresh fruits and vegetables, plastic and industrial products, glassware, home appliances and metal & steel products were of the main products exported from Iran to Iraq via Mehran Border in this period, the director general added.

MA/IRN84187006