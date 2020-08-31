Iran strengthens border security with modern equipment

Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the remarks during a visit to the Sardasht border area on Monday.

“Border guards have been equipped with necessary infrastructure including optical and electronic tools as well as drones and operational vehicles,” he noted.

He went on to say that one of the priorities of police forces and border guards is the fight against drug and arms trafficking.

“Border guards seek to identify and dismantle secret smuggling gangs and hand them over to the judiciary,” he added.

FA/IRN 84022048