Iran exports $153.7mn worth of dairies in four months: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Tue. and added that 152,574 tons of various types of dairy products, valued at $153,742,611, were exported to 30 countries in the world in this period.

Islamic Republic of Iran has turned from an importing country into an exporting country in terms of production of dairy products, he emphasized.

He pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and added, “despite the problems caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and cease of activities at borders due to the outbreak coupled with trade restrictions in worldwide, Islamic Republic of Iran managed to export dairy products to the countries including Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq and New Zealand.”

Among these countries, Iraq accounted for Iran’s maximum export share of dairies, valued at $75,998,975, followed by Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively, Latifi highlighted.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than $18,825,170 worth of dairies to Afghanistan and also $13,411,286 worth of dairy products to neighboring Pakistan, IRICA spokesman added.

He went on to say that Iranian food industry has managed to play a leading role in export of non-oil products, accounting for 15 percent total share of country’s non-oil exports in 2019.

MA/IRN83903650