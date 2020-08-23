Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 23

Etela’at
Yemeni army targets the biggest den of Saudi-backed terrorists
13 UNSC member states oppose imposition of sanctions against Iran
Iranian coronavirus vaccine ready for clinical test
Ebtekar
Trump claims Iran is waiting for US elections to decide for talks
US failure in JCPOA
Kayhan
Ansarullah captures 214 IISL, Al-Qaeda bases in Yemen
President vows better services to public during Muharram
Turkey cuts off water supply in northern Syria
Javan
US behind UNSC’s close doors
Water supply cut off to Syrians by Turkish-backed terrorists
Iran
Iranian COVID-9 vaccine in clinical test stage
Rouhani urges observing health protocols to contain the pandemic
13 UNSC member states pen letter against the US
MR
