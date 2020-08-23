Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 23

Etela’at

Yemeni army targets the biggest den of Saudi-backed terrorists

13 UNSC member states oppose imposition of sanctions against Iran

Iranian coronavirus vaccine ready for clinical test

Ebtekar

Trump claims Iran is waiting for US elections to decide for talks

US failure in JCPOA

Kayhan

Ansarullah captures 214 IISL, Al-Qaeda bases in Yemen

President vows better services to public during Muharram

Turkey cuts off water supply in northern Syria

Javan

US behind UNSC’s close doors

Water supply cut off to Syrians by Turkish-backed terrorists

Iran

Rouhani urges observing health protocols to contain the pandemic

