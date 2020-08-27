Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on August 27

Arman-e Melli:

- US request on activating snapback mechanism rejected in UNSC

- Iran provides IAEA with access to two sites

Ettela'at:

- Consecutive failures of US foreign policy against Iran

- Iran ready to coop. with IAEA under ‘safeguards’: Rouhani

- UNSC chief turned down US request for returning UN sanctions on Iran

IRAN

- Agreement made between Iran and IAEA to continue coop.

- Explain necessity of preserving JCPOA to world in technical terms: Rouhani to Grossi

Khorasan:

- Consecutive debacles of US foreign policy against Iran

- Iran agrees with IAEA to provide the Agency with accessing two of its nuclear sites

Shargh:

- Iran and IAEA issued joint statement for further coop.

Kayhan:

- Activation of Snapback Trigger Mechanism means ditching JCPOA

Mardom Salari:

- Iran and IAEA committed to implement ‘safeguards’ and Additional Protocol

MA