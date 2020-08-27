Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on August 27

Arman-e Melli:
- US request on activating snapback mechanism rejected in UNSC
- Iran provides IAEA with access to two sites
Ettela'at:
- Consecutive failures of US foreign policy against Iran
- Iran ready to coop. with IAEA under ‘safeguards’: Rouhani
- UNSC chief turned down US request for returning UN sanctions on Iran
- Agreement made between Iran and IAEA to continue coop.
- Explain necessity of preserving JCPOA to world in technical terms: Rouhani to Grossi
Khorasan:
- Consecutive debacles of US foreign policy against Iran
- Iran agrees with IAEA to provide the Agency with accessing two of its nuclear sites
Shargh:
- Iran and IAEA issued joint statement for further coop.
Kayhan:
- Activation of Snapback Trigger Mechanism means ditching JCPOA
Mardom Salari:
- Iran and IAEA committed to implement ‘safeguards’ and Additional Protocol
