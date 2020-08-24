Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 24

Arman-e Melli:

Iran’s economy should be tied to foreign developments: Leader

Ettela’at:

Tying foreign developments to country’s economy is a strategic mistake: Ayatollah Khamenei

Nigerian police attacks Shia mourners, kills 3

Iran:

Administration will not abandon the stock market: Vaezi

Khorasan:

AEOI spox says Natanz incident was an act of sabotage

Results of retrieving Flight 752 black box revealed

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

NYTimes reports of Trump’s failure in economy

Al Saud on the path of nuclear weapon?

Leader points to three main missions of Rouhani Administration in the final year

Kayhan:

Hazbollah downs Zionist regime’s drone

Nigeria’s Army opens fire on mourners of Imam Hussein in Kaduna

Global Times: US meaningless repetitive sanctions signals the end of America

MAH