Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 24

Arman-e Melli:
Iran’s economy should be tied to foreign developments: Leader
Ettela’at:
Tying foreign developments to country’s economy is a strategic mistake: Ayatollah Khamenei
Nigerian police attacks Shia mourners, kills 3
Iran:
Administration will not abandon the stock market: Vaezi
Khorasan:
AEOI spox says Natanz incident was an act of sabotage
Results of retrieving Flight 752 black box revealed
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
NYTimes reports of Trump’s failure in economy
Al Saud on the path of nuclear weapon?
Leader points to three main missions of Rouhani Administration in the final year
Kayhan:
Hazbollah downs Zionist regime’s drone
Nigeria’s Army opens fire on mourners of Imam Hussein in Kaduna
Global Times: US meaningless repetitive sanctions signals the end of America
MAH
