Russia says US compelled Iran to suspend its commitments

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "Once again: US attempts to trigger snapback can damage the UNSC, including in the field of sanctions."

"So far UN sanctions sometimes were not fully implemented, but their validity wasn’t questioned," he added.

"Snapback can change everything. Is that what US wants to achieve? We don’t," he stressed.

In another tweet, Russian diplomat wrote, "The US did it best to compel Iran to suspend some of its commitments under nuclear deal. This is the matter of fact, well documented."

Ulyanov had previously described the US effort to revive UN sanctions against Iran as a "very dangerous adventure" and called on Tehran to respond appropriately and responsibly.

In continuation of its unilateralism, Washington is trying to re-impose UN sanctions against Iran using the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA which it has illegally withdrawn from back in 2018.

US efforts come as Washington recently failed in the UNSC to extend arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October.

China and Russia have voiced their strong opposition to the snapback mechanism while also US allies including Britain, France, and Germany have noted that they cannot support the move.

Tehran highlights that Washington is not entitled to use the mechanism as it is no longer a ‘participant’ in the deal after its unilateral withdrawal.

ZZ/FNA13990604000071