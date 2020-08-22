Iran COVID-19 update: 126 deaths, 2,028 cases in 24 hours

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari also said the novel virus has claimed 126 lives in the past day, putting the country’s total coronavirus-related fatalities at 20,502.

She also noted that at least 307,702 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,850 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Saturday, more than 23 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 800,000 and recoveries amounting to 15.7 million.

MR5005148