COVID-19 cases supluss 22.5 million in world

According to the latest figures on Thursday, 22,582,783 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 791,034 and recoveries amounting to 15,304,730.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 5,701,162 cases and 176,342 deaths.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,460,413 infections and 111,189 fatalities.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,837,749), followed by Russia (937,321), South Africa (596,060), Peru (558,420), Mexico (537,031), Colombia (502,178), Chile (390,037), Spain (387,985), and Iran (350,279), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 50,000 deaths are Mexico (58,481) and India (54,004).

