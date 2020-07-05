US COVID-19 cases pass 2.9 million, deaths top 132,000

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning (+4:30 GMT), 11,382,954 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 533,477 and recoveries amounting to 6,440,228.

With 2,935,770 cases and 132,318 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,578,376 infections and 64,365 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (674,515), followed by India (673,904), Peru (299,080), Spain (297,625), Chile (291,847), the UK (284,900), Mexico (252,165), Italy (241,419), and Iran (237,878), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,198), Italy (34,854), Mexico (30,366), France (29,893), Spain (28,385), India (19,279), Iran (11,408), Peru (10,412) and Russia (10,027).

MR