Russia, Germany discuss Putin's initiative on Iran

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas paid special attention to Russian President’s initiative to conduct a meeting of the US Security Council permanent members, Germany and Iran in a bid to find ways to ensure security in the Persian Gulf region, taking concerns of all interested sides into account, TASS reported.

Besides, Lavrov and Maas confirmed the adherence to the UN Security Council resolution 2231, which created an international legal foundation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.

"As was pointed out, signing of this agreement back in 2015 was a major political and diplomatic achievement, aimed at strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and of the regional security in the Middle East region," the Ministry said.

