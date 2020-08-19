Iran to build a giant port along southern coasts

Iran is planning to build a giant port along the coast of Mokran, southern Sistan and Baluchestan province, a senior official said.

Managing Director of Iran’s Port and Maritime Organization Mohammad Rastad underlined on Monday the strategic position of Mokran coasts, along the Sea of Oman, saying, the new port will be established to increase Iran’s marine traffic in international waters and the oceans.

Iran saves €1.5b foreign currency in steel industry: IMIDRO

The Deputy Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) for Planning Affairs said that the country managed to save €1.5 billion in the steel industry during 12 years.

1953 Coup symbol of US irresponsible intervention: Vaezi

Referring to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that Iranian people remember this event as a symbol of American evil and US irresponsible intervention.

Trump’s policies created gap between US, Europe: Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that policies by the Trump administration have led to the creation of a gap between America and Europe.

Zarif likened the US behavior to a ‘bully in school’ who ‘beats smaller kids’, adding that if no one stops this bully, he/she will generalize this behavior and beats everyone. Likewise, the minister continued, the US started with smaller countries such as Iraq, and then it causes problems for Iran and in the next step, it goes for its own allies such as Germany.

Ghalibaf urges counterparts to oppose UAE-Zionist tie

Iranian Parliament Speaker urged parliament speakers of all Islamic countries to strongly condemn the UAE-Zionist tie normalization and use all their parliamentary measures and initiatives to oppose this shameful agreement.

Oil industry has turned sanctions into opportunities: IOEC

Chief Executive of Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company (IOEC) said that his company has turned sanctions into the opportunities of indigenizing parts.

Saeed Vafapour made the remarks on Monday in the signing and sealing ceremony of 13 contracts for maintaining and increasing oil production volume, adding that exacerbation of sanctions has caused industrialists and managers to rely more on the domestic capabilities.

Iran capable of building strategic weapons: Defense minister

The Iranian defense minister said his ministry has gained the necessary expertise and infrastructure to build strategic weapon systems in line with boosting the country's defense power.

“The Defense Ministry can build strategic weapons now, provided it is supported by the Parliament over the budget needs,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday in a meeting with the number of Parliamentarians at the Defense Ministry’s achievements’ exhibition in Tehran.

Iran to resume flights to Germany in September

Secretary of the Iranian Association of Airlines Maghsoud Asadi-Samani announced that Iran Air will resume Iran-German flights in September."Iran Air is also pursuing to resume German flights, and they will be operated from the beginning of September."

Ayatollah Taskhiri passes away on Tuesday

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, member of Iran’s Expediency Council and senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away on Tuesday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution ND Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have expressed condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council.

Iranian Knowledge-based firms export $800m products

According to Iran’s Customs Administration, the export of 400 Iranian Knowledge-based firms amounted to more than $800 million during the last Iranian year.

Iran calls for expanding trade opportunities with Sri Lanka

Congratulating President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on winning Sri Lanka’s General Election, Iranian Ambassador to Sri Lanka called for strengthening of bilateral relations.

US must pull out of Afghanistan as soon as possible

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the US must withdraw from Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Khatibzadeh reacted to the false allegations in US media that other countries pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers and noted that the US servicemen are killed due to the wrong policies of the White House and it has brought nothing except years of bloodshed for Afghanistan.

People should feel resistance against enemy 'been effective': Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that people should feel that their resistance against enemies has been effective in success of the Establishment.

Parl. urges AEOI to provide enriching 190k SWU

Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in a statement on Tue. emphasized that if illegal trigger mechanism is activated by US, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran should provide enrichment of 190,000 SWU.

For this purpose, Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, in its reaction to the desperate and malicious US attempt to activate the trigger mechanism, issued a statement.

Iran predicted to export $3bn goods to Afghanistan by yearend

Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce said that it is predicted that Islamic Republic of Iran would export $3 billion worth of products to neighboring Afghanistan by the yearend (March 20, 2021).

US desperately tried to resuscitate past since 1979

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US has desperately tried to resuscitate the past since 1979.

Referring to the 1953 Iranian coup d'état on Tuesday night, Zarif wrote, “67 years ago today, US/UK tried to suffocate the Iranian people’s demand for dignity in a coup overthrowing their elected government. Since 1979, the US has desperately tried to resuscitate the past. Yet it keeps getting humiliated by the Iranian people. Time to change tack?”

Oil tankers seized by US 'not Iranian'

Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Tuesday that the four oil tankers seized by the US few days ago belong to Venezuela not Iran.

In 24 hours 2,385 COVID-19 cases recorded in Iran

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,385 people and claimed 168 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran, Russia ink MoU in developing mining sector

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Iranian Mining Engineering Organization and Export Promotion Center of Russia to develop and expand cooperation in engineering and mining fields.

ZZ/