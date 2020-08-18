Iran Air to resume Tehran-Madrid flights after 17 years

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Spain announced the resumption of weekly flights on the Tehran-Madrid-Tehran route after 17 years.

Triggering Snapback Mechanism to create more problems for US

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov criticized the White House for claiming to trigger the Snapback Mechanism.

Iran to stand by Syrian nation, government: Deputy FM

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs said that Islamic Republic of Iran has been and will stand by Syrian people and government.

Changes in intl. relations made US anti-Iranian Res. fail

In his speech at an online lecture titled 'End of Hegemony', Iranian FM Zarif noted that the failure of the US anti-Iran resolution at UNSC is the result of a change in international relations.

Iran calls for immediate start of inter-Afghan talks

Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian called for the immediate start of inter-Afghan talks, emphasizing Iran's support for Afghanistan and its achievements over the past 19 years.

Khaji holds talks with Syrian Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met and held talks with the Syrian Foreign Minister on Monday.

Iran's 1st floating solar power plant inaugurated

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Relying on domestic capacities and expertise, Mahabad Petrochemical company, in West Azarbaijan Province, has put Iran's first floating solar power plant online.

MP proposes double-urgency bill on withdrawal from JCPOA

Reacting to Trump's announcement about triggering the snapback mechanism against Iran, an Iranian MP announced on Monday that he has put forward a double-urgency bill on Iran's withdrawal from the JCPOA.

UAE rulers' betrayal not to be erased from Muslims' memories

Referring to UAE-Israeli tie normalization, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said that the strategic mistake and the brazen betrayal of the UAE rulers will not be erased from the historical memories of the Muslims and freedom seekers.

Iran registers 2,247 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,247 people and claimed 165 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Diplomat discusses latest developments with Syria's Assad

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the latest developments in Syria.

Iran oil output to enhance following signing €1.5B contracts

Deputy Director for Development and Engineering Affairs at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said that 185,000 barrels of oil will be added to the current oil production capacity of the country by implementing 13 new contracts.

FM Zarif: US recourse to use JCPOA mechanism ‘groundless’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that the US claim of its ability to trigger the snapback mechanism of the JCPOA is baseless.

Iran dismisses US claim of arming Taliban

Tehran has rejected US claims that it is providing weapons to the Taliban in order to fight the US influence in Afghanistan.

