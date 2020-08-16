Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran’s 26th ELECOMP 2020 postponed

The 26th Iran International Electronic, Computer and E-Commerce Exhibition, which was to be held in Tehran this September, has been postponed for the second time.

2nd group of Iranians stranded in Bulgaria return home

A group of Iranian nationals stranded in Bulgaria due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, arrived in Tehran on Friday.

Zarif emphasizes Iran’s support for Palestinians

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed Iran’s continued support for the Palestinian people.

Iran's Armed Forces condemns UAE-Israeli tie normalization

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a statement on Sat. strongly condemned the normalizing ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Zionist regime.

US claim regarding seizure of Iranian fuel hollow propaganda

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that hollow propaganda does not deflect from the miserable failure of US diplomatic malpractice at UN.

Compensation for Ukrainian airliner to be based on intl. law

Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi said that the compensation for Ukrainian airliner will be based on international regulations.

$6.3bn of non-oil products exported in Q1

According to the announcement made by the Iranian ministry of industry, the country could manage to export $6.3 billion of non-oil products in the first 3 months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21, 2020).

Rouhani meets with new Iranian envoys

Iran’s new ambassadors to six countries met with President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran before embarking on their new missions.

US should thank Dominican for saving it from total isolation

Referring to the failure of US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the US should be so thankful of the Dominican Republic that saved it from total isolation.

Iran's COVID-19 cases pass 341,000

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,245 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 341,070.

Iran issues strong warning to UAE

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the country will react differently if the United Arab Emirates brings Israelis to the region.

IRGC: Emirati-Israeli normalization a stab on Muslim World’s back

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has condemned a recent deal aimed at normalization of relations between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates, saying it is a betrayal to the Islamic Ummah.

UNSC vote against arms embargo a ‘no to unilateralism’

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations says the Security Council’s vote against a US bid to extend Iran’s arms embargo had a clear message: No to unilateralism.

UNSC soundly defeats US bid to extend Iran’s arms embargo

The United Nations Security Council has resoundingly rejected a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

MAH