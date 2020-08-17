Iran to export weapons after sanctions lift: defense minister

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will export weapons and arms after sanctions imposed against the country are lifted. Speaking on Sunday in a ceremony held on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Hatami added, “Iran will use all capacities in the world to meet its arms requirements, selling and exporting weapons after sanctions removal.”

US not entitled to use snapback mechanism on JCPOA: EU

The European Union announced that the United States is not entitled to force the reimposition of international sanctions on Iran via the so-called “snapback” mechanism stipulated in the 2015 nuclear deal. Since the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it could not be considered a part of it, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said on Sunday.

New Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman appointed

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appointed Saeed Khatibzadeh as the new spokesman for the Foreign Ministry after Abbas Mousavi was named the country’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Top General warns UAE against normalizing ties with Israelis

A top Iranian commander denounced the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalize ties with the Israeli regime, calling on Abu Dhabi to reconsider its move. “Unfortunately, the UAE has reached a deal to normalize ties with the child-murdering Israeli regime,” Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Sunday.

Iran COVID-19 update: 2,133 new cases registered

The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,133 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours till Monday noon, putting the total number of cases in the country at 343,203. The ministry put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 19,639, announcing the disease had taken the lives of 147 patients over the past 24 hours.

Russia's proposal on UNSC summit with Iran remains on table

Despite Trump's refusal to support Moscow's proposal for an online conference of leaders of the UNSC states, Germany, and Iran, the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed that the proposal remains on the table.

UAE to suffer severely for normalizing ties with Zionists

Secretary-General of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada said that the United Arab Emirates will sustain severe damage for its normalizing ties and compromise with the Israeli regime. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in Tehran on Saturday in separate meetings with Naser Abu Sharif representative of the Islamic Jihad Movement and Khaled al-Qaddumi Head of Hamas’s Office in Tehran.

Trump has committed worst crimes against Iranian nation: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Donald Trump, the current US President, has committed the 'worst crimes and hostilities' against the noble Iranian nation. Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, Rouhani thanked efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in neutralizing US' anti-Iranian efforts and reiterated that the US government is a bully and violator of international laws and regulations.

Iran oil production at 1.93mn bpd in July

In its latest report, OPEC announced that Iran's oil production volume stood at 1.936 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2020. This while, as the same report confirmed, the OPEC countries produced 23.172 million bpd in the said month. Iran's oil production volume stood at 1.936 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, showing a decrease of 11,000 bpd compared to its previous 1.947 million bpd in June 2020, the report added. Iran produced 1.954 million bpd of oil in May 2020, it said.

MR